The BBC is giving aspiring actors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be seen by some of the UK’s leading casting directors and talent agents.

The broadcaster is releasing a new six-part series called Bring The Drama (working title), which will give one lucky candidate the chance of representation with a top agent, and best of all, their big break with a role in a BBC drama.

The application process is now open.

🎬 Calling all aspiring actors!



New show Bring The Drama (w/t) to find UK's next acting superstar



The very best candidate will get the chance of representation with a top agent AND... a role in a BBC drama!



The series will find and develop untapped acting talent within the UK from an array of backgrounds, who love to act, but who have never had the chance to realise their dream.

The successful candidates will benefit from an intense acting experience with leading industry mentors, from casting directors to writers and celebrated stars.

The series gives exciting new talent the opportunity to learn about the industry, working with scripts and sets from some of the BBC's most popular British dramas, with the help of some of the country’s most successful TV talent.

The series ends with a dramatic final showcase with the winner securing the chance of representation by a top agent and a role on screen in a BBC drama.

BBC Commissioning Editor, Clare Mottershead, said: “British TV actors are among the best in the world, but there’s still plenty of undiscovered talent waiting for their big break.

"In this entertaining and revealing new competition, we’re scouring the UK to find our next acting superstars, as we put them put through their paces behind the scenes of some of Britain’s biggest and best-loved dramas.”

BBC Arts & Classical Music Head of Commissioning, Suzy Klein added: "This new competition is about giving everyone the chance to break into a fearsomely competitive industry.

"Many people across the UK dream of becoming an actor, but few get the opportunities and training to do it.

"Bring The Drama promises to take them on the ride of a lifetime, giving them the skills and experience that they could only get in a prestigious acting school.

"And with a major real-world campaign of access into the wider film, TV and theatre industries running alongside the TV series, we hope to support the pipeline of world-beating talent that makes the UK one of the most creative places in the world.”

Bring the Drama will be produced by the award-winning production company Wall To Wall Media UK.

The BBC will also curate a Bring The Drama Festival, showcasing the acting profession and giving people across the UK a behind the scene look at the diverse range of opportunities available in the sector.

How to apply to be part of Bring the Drama?





The application process is now open for those wishing to be a part of the new BBC series and be in with a chance to win a place in a BBC drama and representation with a top agent.

Simply visit the shows, tours and take part page on the BBC website and fill out the application form.

Applications close on June 4, 2023.