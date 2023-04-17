A new study by the car insurance team at Comparethemarket has revealed the lack of awareness among motorists regarding the expiration of their driving licence, with a third of motorists driving with an expired licence at some point in the last five years.

The results should serve as a warning, as millions are breaking the law and at risk of a fine of up to £1,000.

Julie Daniels from Comparethemarket said: "It’s concerning that our survey revealed that over one in 10 British motorists are unaware that their driving licences expire.

“Continuing to drive with an expired driving licence – knowingly or unknowingly – could land you with a £1,000 fine. To avoid serious consequences and avoid having a fraudulent driving licence, it’s vital to renew your licence as soon as it expires."

"Driving licences expire every 10 years, so you should memorise the expiry date on your licence and make a note of it somewhere you won’t forget, like your phone calendar.

“The DVLA will also send you a reminder when your licence is due to expire, so make sure to keep your contact details up to date.”

Photocards must be renewed every 10 years to ensure the image is a true likeness of the driver.

Expiry dates are displayed in section 4b on the front of cards.

Failing to return an expired licence to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and can be punished with a fine of up to £1,000.

The DVLA advises people to renew on its official website as it is the quickest and cheapest method.

Applications cost £14 and are usually processed within five days.

Third party websites charge additional fees.

Postal renewals cost £17, while doing it at a Post Office has a £21.50 fee.

A DVLA spokeswoman said: “We encourage customers to use GOV.UK as applying online is the quickest and cheapest way to renew their photocard driving licence.

“If you stop driving altogether, you should inform DVLA and return your licence rather keeping it as a form of out of date photo ID.”