The 25-year-old man from Abertillery was taken to the University Hospital of Wales after he was allegedly hit by a driver in Gaen Street at around 11.30pm on Friday, April 14.

Police, paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the air ambulance were called to the scene.

The pedestrian suffered "serious injuries" and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The driver of the car - a red Seat Ibiza - allegedly left the scene following the crash and police are appealing for help to track them down.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV, or motorists with dashcam, to contact us.

"Anyone with details can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300119855.

"You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111."