The Old Bassaleg Bridge – which is the only way vehicles can access Forge Mews in Bassaleg – was closed for urgent repairs on August 6, 2021.

Nearly two years on, and the bridge is still closed, with no end in sight for residents.

Those living on Forge Mews say that, as well as battling the council, they are also having to contend with delivery issues, rats, overgrown weeds and delays to emergency response times.

One resident, Tony Brookes, who has been outspoken on the issue to the Argus previously, said: "Nothing has happened.

"We were told that no work could commence during the rainbow trout spawning season. That was two years ago. Nothing’s happened since.

"There are rats in the area by the bins and foxes going through our bin bags."

A petition was filed, gaining a fair amount of support according to locals, but they say they "heard nothing" from the council.

"We don’t know what to do," Mr Brookes said.

"Our car insurance has gone up as we can’t park on our driveways.

"We’ve never had an apology despite the myriad of problems."

Mr Brookes said that the collective challenge faced by the residents of Forge Mews had brought them closer together.

"It’s a wartime spirit," he said, "the council are the Germans."

Another resident, who asked not to be named for employment reasons, said she had lived on the street for 26 years.

"It’s the same old situation here," she said.

"Deliveries won’t come. It’s pathetic.

"They don’t care about us."

She explained that she had "lost everything" in a fire in November last year.

The fire service were forced to use bolt cutters to gain access to the street through the access gates off the busy A467 bypass.

The resident added: "We’ve had problems with drugs starting up again in the area.

"The council never clean the road, the residents have had to do it for them.

"We’re still paying our council tax, for what?"

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "Our consultants are currently preparing their findings on the condition of the bridge following sampling and testing of materials, and extensive monitoring of the structure.

"We expect them to provide potential options for next steps based on their findings.

"Initial investigations were carried out last year, but the presence of numerous utility services apparatus within and directly below the bridge structure complicated any repair proposals.

"This led to further investigations and design studies having to be undertaken, which has delayed those potential options being provided.

"The council would like to thank residents of Forge Mews for their patience and understanding while this work has been ongoing.

"We continue to facilitate emergency access to Forge Mews from the A467, pedestrian access over the bridge, and residents’ access to parking spaces on the other side of the River Ebbw."

Residents have planned a second birthday party for the closed bridge, to be held in August.