An art installation placed in Chepstow to commemorate ten years of the Wales coastal path has been ridiculed after locals realised it resembled a 'giant baked potato'.

The sculpture was unveiled as part of celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the Wales Coast Path on Monday, March 27.

Television presenter Iolo Williams was one of the guests of honour, along with former National Poet of Wales, Ifor ap Glyn.

One of the new attractions unveiled was a sound box containing messages from Mr Williams and a poem, Bendith Llwybr yr Arfordir (Wales Coast Path Blessing), by Mr ap Glyn about the coast path and the nature which lives along it.

However, it was the other new addition to the town's river bank which has drawn derision from locals and visitors.

The sculpture, designed to resemble a pebble, was created by artist Michael Johnson. It also incorporates part of Ifor ap Glyn’s poem.

Locals quickly noticed, though, that the piece bore a striking resemblance to a tin foil-covered lunchtime snack.

The Chepstow Baked Potato has now become something of a laughing stock online.

Posting on social media, Matt Stait said: "Took a 20mph trip today to the mediocre baked potato to see where the raise in my council tax is going.

"I'm waiting for someone to smother it in baked beans."

Catherine West said: "I know they say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder but, in my opinion this "artwork" makes Chepstow look silly and adds nothing to the natural beauty of the riverbank.

"Why was it commissioned in the first place and for what purpose?"

Kylie Young said the baked potato was "embarrassing".

"Why is there a giant baked potato on the river bank? What has that got to do with Chepstow or the coast path?" she asked.

Michael Wood offered a tongue-in-cheek praise of the new installation.

"I love it," he said.

"People who come here for the castle or the races can now also enjoy looking at a large baked potato if they want to.

"Whoever said Chepstow didn’t have anything to offer. Great stuff."

This intrepid Argus reporter even went to investigate, armed with a foil-clad baked potato (just to make sure).

The Argus has asked Monmouthshire County Council how much it had spent procuring the sculpture and how long the consultation phase lasted.

More information about the Wales Coast Path can be found at walescoastpath.gov.uk