And that has potentially serious implications for Newport City Dogs Home.

So Newport City Council member for Beechwood Cllr Matthew Pimm decided to take matters into his own hands, and founded a new charity, Friends of Newport Dogs (FODS), in an effort to support the centre.

“After a decade of austerity, a pandemic, and now a cost-of-living crisis, Newport City Dogs Home is finding it a real struggle to cope with the constant number of dogs left in their care”, he said.

He said he was particularly concerned the strain on the centre caused by the cost-of-living crisis could ultimately result in dogs having to be put down.

Back left: Paul Carpenter; Front left: Veronica Sommariva Price; Back right: Georgia Matthews; Front right: Matthew Pimm

"Newport City Council have a legal obligation to look after the stray and abandoned dogs for seven days," he said. "After the seven days if they are not collected by owners or rehoused with new owners they have to assess all options.

"If the dog is deemed dangerous or not suitable for re-joining then after seven days euthanasia of the dog is considered.

"But Newport City Dogs Home delay and avoid that option as long as possible and exhaust all other options.

"This is why FONDs is so important as it help support the dogs staying at the kennels after seven days by donating what the dog requires whether that is good, bedding, extra kennel space and financial support."

FODS ran its first fundraiser at the beginning of April, and has already raised more than half of the £1,000 needed to provide puppies Lexi and Rose with urgent medical care. The charity is also planning sponsored dog walks, dogs shows, and other fundraising events.

Lexi (left) and Rosa (right)

Volunteer Georgia Matthews adopted her furry best friend Olive from Newport City Dogs Home, and praised the centre for their work nursing her back to health after she came to them with injuries caused by badger-baiting.

“The staff were brilliant in helping prepare Olive and nursing her back to good health for us to be able to adopt her," she said. "I saw first-hand how financial support not only saved her life but benefits all the dogs”.

Olive is just one example of the cases the NCDH observes regularly, which is why Matthew and his team welcome any assistance in getting these dogs back on their paws.

For more information on Friends of Newport Dogs, email fondsnewport@outlook.com