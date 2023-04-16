Clive Williams returned to the Woodlands Tavern in Llanvair Discoed, near Wentwood, last summer - to take over the running of the pub.

The Woodlands is the very same pub where Mr Williams entered the culinary profession 20 years earlier.

It had stood closed in the village for some time and there had even been a campaign from some locals to buy it. But it re-opened with Mr Williams' return last summer.

Earlier this year, Mr Williams revealed that the pub had "really taken off".

Clive Williams of the Woodlands Tavern in Llanvair Discoed

Now, nearly a year since reopening, he has spoken of the struggles faced both at the Woodlands and in the pub sector in general.

"Things are still going well at the pub," he said.

"The rate of customers is steady, but with the cost of living crisis we are seeing a trend where people aren’t coming out so often."

He explained that energy issues for hospitality across the board are "biting".

"That is coupled with food inflation being it’s highest on record and supplier price increases," he said.

Woodlands Tavern

"Anyone who had to renew or take out new contracts the latter half of last year, us included, are tied into extortionate rates.

"The government has pulled the help scheme the end of March and replaced it with something that is less than a tenth of the last package of support."

Mr Williams said that help for hospitality was vital "because pubs are closing in big numbers every week".

"It needs to be addressed and quickly. Pubs are the heart of a community," he said.

This, he said, was borne out by the support the Woodlands has received from the locals of Llanvair Discoed.

"They aren’t just regulars but now friends too," he said.

He also plans to screen the King's coronation in the bar in May.

"Bring on the summer and the nice weather and hopefully more people will come out and support local pubs right across the country," he said.