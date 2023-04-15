THE role to be played by Prince Harry at his father's upcoming Coronation has been "revealed" to be minimal by insiders.
This comes after it was confirmed that The Duke of Sussex would be travelling alone with his wife Meghan Markle set to stay behind in North America.
With recent months of controversy between Harry and the rest of the Royal Family, the role played by Charles' youngest son is to be very limited.
Reports from insiders state that Prince Harry and his brother Prince William will not be seen together on camera.
Prince Harry to be seated next to 'non-working Royals' as sources claim he will not be seen with brother William
The insiders add that Harry will be seated with the non-working Royals as well as those he has no 'controversy' with.
These Royals could include the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie as well as their husbands.
He is also not expected to take part in the King's procession or the Coronation Procession which travels to and from Buckingham Palace with him also being kept away from the Buckingham Palace balcony.
The insider speculates that Harry would be aware of the significance of the occasion, saying this will be "pretty much the most important day" in the King's life.
Sources say Harry wants to reconcile with his family ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III
The source told The Mirror: "Harry has been very clear and his position hasn't wavered – he isn't going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.
"He's said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed."
The Palace said in a statement: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.
"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
This comes after another source told The Telegraph that Harry "would always regret it" if he didn't show up at his father's Coronation, adding that he wants to be there on the biggest day of the King's life and reign.
