THE Newport Playgoers Society are one of the leading amateur theatrical companies in Wales, regularly treading the boards with a whole variety of productions in the heart of Newport.

The society was formed in 1924 and it owns The Dolman Theatre, in Newport, which was purpose-built for the society in 1967, following a redevelopment of the town centre, which saw the demolition of the previous theatre, known as The Newport Little Theatre, which was housed in a converted church.

We have been looking in our archives and discovered this selection of pictures featuring members of the society

South Wales Argus: Mayor at NPS Gala Concert Pictured raising their champagne glasses to 40 years of the Dolman Theatre are Cllr Alan Morris, his wife Jane, Bruce Campbell, President of Newport Playgoers Society, and Audrey Aston who produced the gala concert to mark the

Pictured raising their champagne glasses to 40 years of the Dolman Theatre in 2007 are Cllr Alan Morris, his wife Jane, Bruce Campbell, President of Newport Playgoers Society, and Audrey Aston who produced the gala concert to mark the anniversary.

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTE DPIC Did Hollywood legend Basil Rathbone act with Newport Playgoers? When 'The Hound of the Baskervilles' opens at the Dolman Theatre on 17th October it will revive memories of Newport Playgoers' links with the man who, for many,

Did Hollywood legend Basil Rathbone act with Newport Playgoers? In 2012 we ran this small story: “When The Hound of the Baskervilles opens at the Dolman Theatre on October 17 it will revive memories of Newport Playgoers’ links with the man who, for many, was the definitive Sherlock Holmes - the legendary Hollywood star Basil Rathbone. A photograph of the late, great actor decorates the walls of the Dolman Theatre and was a gift to Playgoers from Rathbone’s first wife, Marion, who was for many years one of the leading lights of the drama society."

South Wales Argus: Mayor at NPS Gala Concert Members of Newport Playgoers take time out from rehearsing the March production of ÔThe MagicianÕs NephewÕ, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of NewportÕs Dolman Theatre. Pictured (left to right)

Members of Newport Playgoers take time out from rehearsing the March production of The Magician’s Nephew, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Newport’s Dolman Theatre in 2007. Pictured (left to right) are: Ryan Salter, Nick Brimble, Rachel Dalton, Anna Childs, and the play’s director Graham Bryant.

South Wales Argus: CB 20.9.11 REPORTER DAVE DEANS SIMON MONTGOMERY , 36 , AND SON DANIEL STONE - MONTGOMERY , 4 , AT HOME IN NEWPORT . DANIEL IS SINGING A SONG AT THE DOLMAN THEATRE , FOLLOWING IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF HIS FATHER , WHO HELPED AT NEWPORT PLAYGOERS , AND HIS

In 2011 Daniel Stone-Montgomery, four, was set to sing at the Dolman, following in the footsteps of his father, Simon Montgomery, 36, who helped at Newport Playgoers, and his uncle and grandmother, who acted with the Playgoers.

South Wales Argus: DOLMAN OPEN DAY SWA PIC PETE DASH 04.09.04'S NEWPORT PLAYGOERS PRESIDENT HUGH MOELWYN-HUGHES LOOKS AT PHOTOGRAPHS OF PAST PRODUCTIONS AT THE DOLMAN THEATRE OPEN DAY ENDS

An open day at the Dolman Theatre in 2004. Pictured is Newport Playgoers presidnet Hugh Moelwyn-Hughes looking at photographs of past productions.

South Wales Argus: DOLMAN PENDRE 14.02.03 Hugh Moelwyn Hughes, president of Newport Playgoers, left, and Anthony Broom, fighting for the Dolman Theatre

In 2003 Hugh Moelwyn Hughes, president of Newport Playgoers, left, and Anthony Broom, fighting for the Dolman Theatre.

South Wales Argus: DOLMAN PENDRE 14.02.03 Members of Newport Playgoers on the balcony where the new entrance to the Dolman Theatre would be

In 2003 members of Newport Playgoers on the balcony where the new entrance to the Dolman Theatre is now.

South Wales Argus: TURKEYS PENDRE 11.11.04 There are only nine turkeys to get through before Christmas for the cast of Newport Playgoers Society's production of The Exorcism. Contemplating their frozen assets are, left to right, Jes Hines, Clare Drewett, Rhian

In 2004 these nine turkeys were part of Newport Playgoers Society’s production of The Exorcism. Left to right: Jes Hines, Clare Drewett, Rhian Mitchell and Adrian Bevan

South Wales Argus: DOLMAN PENDRE 11.10.05 Theatre manager, John Sheen, and Ann Kelly, publicity officer for Newport Playgoers, in the new foyer of the Dolman Theatre

Theatre manager, John Sheen, and Ann Kelly, publicity officer for Newport Playgoers, in the new foyer of the Dolman Theatre in 2005.

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 16-06-05 GWENT DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS DIRECTOR MOIRA MAINWARING WITH THE AWRD FOR THE BEST PRODUCTION BY NEWPORT PLAYGOERS OF "MEMORY OF WALTER" AND ANN HARRISON WON THE BEST ACTRESS AWARD FOR HER PORTRAL OF THERESA IN THE NEWPORT

In 2005 director Moira Mainwaring won the award for best production for Memory of Walter and Ann Harrison won best actress for her portrayal of Theresa in the same production.