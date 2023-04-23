The society was formed in 1924 and it owns The Dolman Theatre, in Newport, which was purpose-built for the society in 1967, following a redevelopment of the town centre, which saw the demolition of the previous theatre, known as The Newport Little Theatre, which was housed in a converted church.

We have been looking in our archives and discovered this selection of pictures featuring members of the society

Pictured raising their champagne glasses to 40 years of the Dolman Theatre in 2007 are Cllr Alan Morris, his wife Jane, Bruce Campbell, President of Newport Playgoers Society, and Audrey Aston who produced the gala concert to mark the anniversary.

Did Hollywood legend Basil Rathbone act with Newport Playgoers? In 2012 we ran this small story: “When The Hound of the Baskervilles opens at the Dolman Theatre on October 17 it will revive memories of Newport Playgoers’ links with the man who, for many, was the definitive Sherlock Holmes - the legendary Hollywood star Basil Rathbone. A photograph of the late, great actor decorates the walls of the Dolman Theatre and was a gift to Playgoers from Rathbone’s first wife, Marion, who was for many years one of the leading lights of the drama society."

Members of Newport Playgoers take time out from rehearsing the March production of The Magician’s Nephew, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Newport’s Dolman Theatre in 2007. Pictured (left to right) are: Ryan Salter, Nick Brimble, Rachel Dalton, Anna Childs, and the play’s director Graham Bryant.

In 2011 Daniel Stone-Montgomery, four, was set to sing at the Dolman, following in the footsteps of his father, Simon Montgomery, 36, who helped at Newport Playgoers, and his uncle and grandmother, who acted with the Playgoers.

An open day at the Dolman Theatre in 2004. Pictured is Newport Playgoers presidnet Hugh Moelwyn-Hughes looking at photographs of past productions.

In 2003 Hugh Moelwyn Hughes, president of Newport Playgoers, left, and Anthony Broom, fighting for the Dolman Theatre.

In 2003 members of Newport Playgoers on the balcony where the new entrance to the Dolman Theatre is now.

In 2004 these nine turkeys were part of Newport Playgoers Society’s production of The Exorcism. Left to right: Jes Hines, Clare Drewett, Rhian Mitchell and Adrian Bevan

Theatre manager, John Sheen, and Ann Kelly, publicity officer for Newport Playgoers, in the new foyer of the Dolman Theatre in 2005.

In 2005 director Moira Mainwaring won the award for best production for Memory of Walter and Ann Harrison won best actress for her portrayal of Theresa in the same production.