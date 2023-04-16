Entrants arrived hoping for a Personal Best (PB) with the Newport Marathon offering one of the flattest race routes in Europe.

Race organisers, Run 4 Wales, said the route, which was devised by double Olympic marathon runner Steve Brace, has translated into a lot of good performances, with 70 per cent of finishers in the race’s history claiming a PB.

The weather was not the best for spectators, but the runners themselves enjoyed a cool day with just a little drizzle to contend with.

Races started and finished on the riverfront near the University of South Wales campus.

The route offered views of iconic landmarks like the city’s Transporter Bridge and the stunning scenery of the surrounding Gwent Levels.

The single loop route takes runners past the University of South Wales, before heading over the SDR Bridge, through the east of the city and into its more rural areas.

From there runners headed on towards Magor.

Before a sprint finish along the River Usk, runners had the chance to take in the coastal wildlife on show at the Gwent Levels and Newport Wetlands.

First back was Dan Nash from Cardiff, in a time of two hours and 19 minutes.

Victory in the @ABP_WSSP Newport Wales Marathon for Dan Nash, smashing yet another course record here in Casnewydd! 🥇



A brilliant 2:19:46. Llongfarchiadau, @Dan_Nash94 👏 pic.twitter.com/MLZ3pHZdCg — ABP Newport Wales Marathon (@NewportWales262) April 16, 2023

He came from second place to lead the race in the final stages.

This time was the second course record in as many years, following Adam Bowden's record run last year.

Mr Bowden finished in second place this time around.

Lliswerry runner Lizzie Dimond finished in two hours and 49 minutesto become the first woman across the line.

In the wheelchair race, Richie Powell overcame a punture to cross the line first in a time of two hours and 31 minutes.

In the Newport 10k, Omar Ahmed finished first for the men (28 minutes, 35 seconds) and Natasha Cockram for the women (33 minutes, 27 seconds).

A full run-down of race results for all the days action will be available at newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/race-results