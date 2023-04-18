ANNABELLE TEPPETT, 22, of Hendre Farm Dive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Aberthaw Road, Newport on September 11, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

FFION ROBERTS, 22, of Mill Race, Abercarn must pay £176 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention in Caerphilly on June 21, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

RAZAK ALI, 24, of Liverpool Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence in Cwmfelinfach on October 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARMEN CHAN, 24, of The Crescent, Cwmbran must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with a tyre that had the ply or cord exposed on Bettws Hill, Newport on October 27, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NEIL BENDLE, 52, of Park Hill, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on the B4256 on December 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

JAMES ELLIOT POWELL-JENKINS, 27, of Webley Close, Caerleon, Newport must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph on Ponthir Road on September 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MOHAMMED AFTAB, 40, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt on Usk Way on October 21, 2022.

CARLY BOOTON, 35, of Quarry Row, Blaina must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph on the A472 in Pontypool on October 8, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

COLIN DELWYN FINCH, 65, of Gardd Jolyon, Blackwood must pay £547 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 30mph on the A4048 in Argoed on February 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KELLY EDWARDS, 38, of Don Close, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph on Llantarnam Road, Cwmbran on September 30, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GAVIN CRONIN, 41, of Gelli Crug, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Lyne Road, Newport on November 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICHOLAS DAVIES, 56, of Uskvale Drive, Caerleon, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph on Usk Way on November 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARDOR QUSHMURODOV, 19, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Granville Street on December 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.