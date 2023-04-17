Willoughby posted a message on Instagram last night, revealing the news.

In a story post, she said: "Hi... Just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have Shingles... I'll be back as soon as I'm better.

"Huge Love, Holly xxx"

Fans took to social media to show their support for Willoughby following the news.

One fan said: "@hollywillougby GET WELL SOON."

While another person said: "I want to pass my huge get-well message to @hollywilloughby and hope she recovers from her surprising illness of having shingles."

What is Shingles?





Shingles, according to the NHS, is an infection that causes a painful rash.

The NHS website says initial signs of shingles include "a tingling or painful feeling" in an area of skin, a headache or generally feeling unwell and "a rash will appear a few days later".

The website adds: "Usually you get the shingles rash on your chest and tummy, but it can appear anywhere on your body including on your face, eyes and genitals.

"The rash appears as blotches on your skin, on 1 side of your body only. A rash on both the left and right of your body is unlikely to be shingles."

For advice on shingles call the NHS on 111.

Who will replace Holly Willougby on This Morning?





Willoughby will this week be replaced by Rochelle Humes.

Rochelle Humes will be replacing Holly Willoughby on This Morning this week. (Image: PA)

Humes will be joined by the returning Phillip Schofield who has been on leave from the show since before Easter.

The news of Schofield's return was met with mixed emotions by fans, with some not happy to see him back on TV after his brother was found guilty of abusing a teenage boy over a period of three years.

On Instagram, one person said: "Why is he back?"

While another added: "I’ll not be watching anymore, very disappointing he’s back on tv."

A third person said: "Bring back Alison and Dermot."

Some were more pleased to see the return of the regular This Morning host.

One supporter said: "Bring him back. I think the whole team is great together. Let's all be kind."

While another said: "Welcome back Phillip and get well soon Holly. Love Rochelle as well, looking forward to watching."