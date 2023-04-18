Luke Smith, 29, was told to “leave town” but refused and found himself also taken into custody, the city’s magistrates’ court heard.

Harry Dickens, prosecuting, said: “The defendant had been out with friends and at around 4am he left the Vibez nightclub on Cambrian Road.

“A man was being arrested and being placed into a police vehicle when he started recording the officers with a mobile phone.

“They could see the defendant was clearly intoxicated and he started to get into their faces.

“The defendant was told to leave town or he would be arrested for being drunk and disorderly.”

Smith left the scene but soon returned and was arrested.

Mr Dickens added: “The defendant kicked the police vehicle but didn’t cause any damage.

“At Newport Central police station he headbutted the screen between him and the custody sergeant.”

Smith, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He had two previous convictions for two offences but none for any relevant matters.

Smith, who represented himself, said he didn’t want to offer any mitigation on his behalf but the court was told he is in work as an apprentice.

The defendant was fined £116 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £46 victim surcharge.