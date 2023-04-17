The mix-up occurred as the Cowes branch was mistaken for Newport, which is located in South Wales.

The incorrect translation read 'Hunan Checkouts Arian parod a cherdyn', which actually translates to 'self checkouts, cash and card' rather than the intended 'self checkout' only.

Aldi has since removed the sign and new signage is being ordered to replace the translations.

Some shoppers have found the mix-up amusing, while others have questioned how the error was not detected earlier.

Aldi declined to comment further on the mistake.

A translation blunder at ASDA's Cwmbran store offered shoppers "free alcohol" rather than "alcohol-free beer" at the Asda supermarket in one of it's stores in Wales. Picture: WALES NEWS SERVICE

This isn't the first time a UK supermarket has encountered translation issues, in 2019, Asda's Cwmbran store offered free alcohol instead of alcohol-free drinks, and recently, a special carrier bag designed to mark the opening of its Newport branch made the error of printing 'Isle of White' rather than the correct 'Wight'.