We look at their cases.

Andrew Lester

Andrew Lester launched an unprovoked attack on a door-to-door salesman which left his victim with life-changing injuries after breaking his elbow.

The 39-year-old defendant caused grievous bodily harm to former police officer Kerry Hagerty who was advertising a debt management plan.

Lester, of Tillery Street, Abertillery took off his sunglasses and snapped them before he knocked him to the ground after punching him.

He was jailed for 21 months.

Corey Barnett

Jordan Lewis

Two drugs gang members who flooded the streets of South Wales with class A drugs were jailed for a total of 15 years.

Corey Barnett, 27, was shipping in heroin while Jordan Lewis, 29, was involved in trafficking cocaine.

The Newport pair were locked up for nine years and Lewis and six years respectively.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Christopher Davies

Christopher Davies was caught with a Rambo knife, cash stolen from a primary school and jewellery from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The 40-year-old had the blade when he was arrested by police riding a scrambler bike at Penmaen Industrial Estate, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood.

Davies, who has 21 previous convictions for 79 offences, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public, theft, handling stolen goods, possession of amphetamine and vagrancy.

He was jailed for six months.

Rhys Lewis

A drug dealer trafficking cocaine in the Gwent Valleys was caught with more than £11,000 in cash when police raided his home.

Rhys Lewis, 30, from Fochriw, Caerphilly admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug and possession of criminal property.

He was jailed for 42 months.

Matthew Cripps

Serial abuser of women Matthew Cripps left his girlfriend with a fractured eye socket after he thrust a full can of lager into her face.

The 41-year-old from Caerphilly carried out the brutal assault after he’d had his teeth knocked out by a friend following an argument about the way he spoke to his partner.

The humiliated defendant then launched his attack on the woman after he blamed her when coming second best in the fight.

Cripps’ victim thought she was going to die as he punched, stamped and strangled her.

The defendant was jailed for 10 years.