Carol Hathaway, 65, took the money while working for Pontypool Automatics, a family business based in New Inn supplying fruit machines, pool tables and juke boxes.

A judge told her that she had failed to resist temptation.

She pleaded guilty on the day of her trial before a jury was sworn to the theft of £40, £60 and £100.

The defendant, of Coity Terrace, Forgeside, Blaenavon committed the offences between August 7 and August 28, 2019.

She was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

Hathaway has to pay £1,200 towards prosecution costs and £200 compensation to her victims.

The footage was released by CPS Wales.