Headquartered in Langstone, de Novo Solutions is a specialist SME digital technology consultancy.

Set up in 2021, the business has already scaled growth to beyond seven figures and is now on track to more than double revenue during 2023 alone, driven by its innovative approach to market and commitment to adding significant value to both private and public sector organisations through tailored tech solutions.

De Novo Solutions has been shortlisted for both Best Tech Start-Up and Tech Company of the Year in the Global Business Tech Awards, with founder and CEO, Mark Sweeney, shortlisted for Tech Entrepreneur of the Year.

Mr Sweeney said: “I founded de Novo Solutions with a clear vision to disrupt typical cloud and SaaS implementation and support services and within just under two years, we have already scaled our headcount, secured valuable contracts with public and private sector organisations, and are now working on developing revolutionary industry cloud solutions that will transform how organisations operate. We are changing the conversation.

"I am incredibly proud of not only everything our growing team of tech specialists have achieved, but to also be recognised by three different categories in the world-renowned Global Business Tech Awards. The de Novo team and I now look forward to the awards ceremony this May and wish all other finalists the best of luck.”

De Novo is the second fast-growing tech company to be founded and developed by Mark Sweeny, following the successful development of Certus Solutions – a pioneer of Oracle SaaS Cloud.

Judged by leading tech experts from around the world, the winners of the Global Business Tech Awards will be announced via a virtual awards ceremony in 2023.