Amanda Cosway, 59, denies the theft of items worth £600 while being employed by Mark Robotham at Newport Orthodontic Centre.

The defendant, of Dinch Hill, Undy, Monmouthshire entered a not guilty plea after appearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

She is due to go on trial on June 8.

Cosway was represented by Tim Lewis and the prosecution by Harry Dickens.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.