Welsh government deputy minister Lee Waters joined council dignitaries and the project's leaders at the station today, Monday, to officially open the footbridge, which cost £10.5 million and connects Devon Place to Queensway.

Supply chain issues delayed the project by several months, but now it is hoped the bridge will bring economic benefits to the city centre and improve accessibility for people with wheelchairs, prams or bikes.

Pupils from four city primary schools were also part of the opening ceremony, and one youngster helped mayor of Newport, Cllr Martyn Kellaway, cut the ribbon and open the bridge to the public.

Pupils from Newport primary schools at the opening of the city's new railway station footbridge. (Image: Newsquest)

Both Mr Waters and Newport City Council leader Jane Mudd welcomed, with some relief, the opening day, after many years of planning and construction.

"Connectivity through Newport has been a real barrier to getting people to change their travel behaviour," said Mr Waters, the deputy minister for climate change, who is spearheading the Welsh Government's shift in transport policies away from cars and towards public transport.

Lee Waters, the Welsh Government's deputy minister for climate change. (Image: Newsquest)

He said people were "more likely to jump in the car" to get from one side of the railway station to the other, before the bridge was built, but now "it feels like an attractive and easy thing to do to come by foot or by bike to connect into the bus station of the railway station, or beyond".

The purpose of the bridge was about "making Newport easy to get around", but would also improve "wider challenges around air quality, pollution, climate change, and physical activity", he added.

Lee Waters was the first person to cycle over the new footbridge at Newport railway station. (Image: Newsquest)

Cllr Mudd said the bridge would benefit future generations, such as the young pupils who attended the opening ceremony, and would also help city-centre businesses.

"Hopefully we'll get more footfall into the city centre now, because we've got this route," she said.

Jane Mudd, the leader of Newport City Council. (Image: Newsquest)

The bridge spans the railway station and replaces the old subway, which was closed to the public when construction on the footbridge began, and Cllr Mudd said the new walkway, fitted with CCTV cameras, would also be a safer route for residents.

Meryl Roderick, who chairs the Newport Access Group, said the bridge was an improved route for people with disabilities, who previously would "walk miles out of their way" to avoid the old subway.