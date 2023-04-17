The young girl, a pedestrian, was hit by a 12-year-old boy riding an off-road bike and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers attend the collision in Central Drive, Pontypool at around 2.50pm on Sunday, April 9 and the girl has since been released.

Andrew Osborne, the Torfaen council officer responsible for the environment has previously said that off roading has been a difficult issue to tackle.

Speaking in September 2022, Mr Osbourne said: “We continue to be lobbied by groups, and members, across Torfaen about the problem of off roading, which I agree still exists, and we’ve been trying to get to grips with it for the last 20 years.”

Off roading is illegal on Welsh Government owned forestry, while a 2006 change in the law denied vehicles the automatic use of rights of way where a historic use had been established such as use by a horse and cart.