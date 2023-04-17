Owner Gavin Horton told the Argus the incident happened at around 11.30pm on Monday, April 10.

He said CCTV cameras had recorded a man reportedly "loitering" outside the coffee shop before he "jumped over the fence" at the rear.

The man then allegedly "had a look inside" through a window and "decided to have a go at the front door".

"He hit it three times with a hammer, but luckily it didn't go through," Mr Horton, who is also a city councillor for the Victoria ward, said, adding that the "blaseness" of the incident had left him "disappointed".

Horton's Lounge shared CCTV images of a man picked up on their cameras around the time of the alleged break-in attempt. (Image: Horton's Lounge)

"We were lucky," he added. "He didn't get in, there's superficial damage but that's not the point.

"Even if he'd smashed the glass, that's £600 to get replaced."

Horton's Lounge shared CCTV images of a man picked up on their cameras around the time of the incident, and the company has reported the alleged break-in attempt to Gwent Police.

Mr Horton cited reports of several other break-ins, or attempted break-ins, at city businesses in recent months, including a bid at neighbouring Quarters Coffee.

Horton's Lounge in Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

The Pod restaurant has also reportedly been targeted, as has the Rogue Fox Coffee House near the railway station.

On the Horton's Lounge incident, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of an attempted burglary at a commercial property Millennium Walk, Newport on Saturday, April 14.

"The attempted burglary is reported to have happened at around 11.30pm on Monday 10 April.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media quoting reference number 69 of 15/04/23."