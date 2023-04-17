At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, April 20, councillors will discuss a proposal by Saad Taha for The King’s Arms on Newchurch Road, Ebbw Vale.

Mr Taha wants to convert the pub in to a 14 bedroom hotel.

The plans explain there would be five bedrooms with en-suite facilities on the ground floor as well as a reception area, bar and two sets of male and female toilets.

There would be seven en-suite bedrooms on the first floor and a further two en-suite bedrooms on the second floor.

Parking for 14 vehicles would be provided at the back of the building.

Letters objecting to the proposal have been lodged with the council.

Reasons against the scheme include fears that the building will become a “hostel” or provide accommodation for people who “require emergency housing.”

Objectors believe this would leading to criminal and antisocial behaviour and would have a “detrimental social impact for local residents.”

Planning officer Helen Hinton said in her report that the pub has provided accommodation in the past.

Ms Hinton said: “The property comprises a public house with approved letting rooms, located within an established residential area.”

Mr Hinton explains that although the building is currently closed there is nothing stopping the applicant “re-implementing” the current A3 planning approval, re-opening the pub and providing rooms for accommodation.

Ms Hinton said: “Being mindful that the use proposed would reduce the public bar area and function room facilities, it is considered that the use of the premises as a hotel, has potential to reduce noise and disruption to nearby residents and the proposal is therefore compatible with the surrounding residential uses.

“Moreover, it is considered that the proposal would not result in any unacceptable impacts in terms of visual and residential amenity, parking and highway matters.

“Based on the plans it is noted that self-catering or hot food catering facilities are not proposed.

“Although a seating/ lounge area and bar are indicated, the limited amenities on offer infer that periods of accommodation would likely be shorter and transient in nature.

“The use of the building as a house of multiple accommodation would require a further grant of planning permission.”

She advises councillors to grant planning permission for the scheme.

A sustainable drainage system (Suds) application will also need to be approved before the conversion work can take place.