But to allow the housing scheme to go ahead schools in the area look set to lose out on a financial contribution of over £140,000.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, April 20 councillors will discuss the proposal by Pontypridd based Davies Homes.

Davies Homes have applied to build 77 homes at land south of Fair View, Ashvale, Tredegar.

The affordable homes would be a mixture of one and two bedroom units.

The remaining 69 houses will be 35 three bedroom houses and 34 with four bedrooms.

Provision for 179 car parking spaces will be made at the site which includes land where BKF Plastic Mouldings factory once stood.

As part of the planning application’s consultation process the council’s education department has asked for a contribution of £207,636 to be made towards primary education in the Sirhowy Valley.

They also asked for £216,315 towards secondary education at Tredegar Comprehensive School making a total contribution worth £423,951.

In a “viability assessment” submitted by the applicants, Davies Homes claim that anything above a contribution of £281,470 which is £3,655 per dwelling, would jeopardise the scheme.

Planning development team manager, Steph Hopkins said that planning policy team manager has agreed that the: “figures submitted are robust.”

Mrs Hopkins said: “There appears to be no headroom to request additional financial contributions.

“Consideration therefore needs to be given as to the acceptability of the scheme without the full education contribution.

“It must be recognised that without meeting the full planning obligations required, the proposal would not fully meet its infrastructure needs and as

such, may have a negative impact on local community facilities.

“However, this impact needs be balanced against the benefits of the delivery of residential development, the provision of 10 per cent affordable housing and a financial contribution for education.

“In my opinion, any negative impact on local community facilities would not be significant enough to outweigh the regeneration benefits of the proposal.”

She said that the “alternative” is to ask for the original amount which would “risk losing the scheme.”

As well as advising councillors to grant planning permission, Mrs Hopkins gives them three options.

This includes giving planning consent with a section 106 agreement up to the advised £281,470, or to the £423,951 contribution asked for by the education department.

Mrs Hopkins also advises councillors that delegated powers could be handed over to planning officers to refuse the planning application in six month’s time, if the £281,470 contribution for schools has not been agreed with the developer.

A sustainable drainage system (Suds) application will also need to be approved before building work can begin.