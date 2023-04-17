Trying to remember plane tickets, passports and luggage for all the family is difficult enough but now, you may want to add bottles of water to the never-ending holiday checklist.

According to The Mirror, Anton Radchenko, travel expert and founder of AirAdvisor, said that the most important tip he tells people when taking a plane journey is to "avoid drinking plane water” for all cold and hot drinks.

You should avoid drinking tap water on planes for both cold and hot drinks, expert says (Image: Canva)

Why you should never drink tap water when travelling by plane

Although there are many reasons why you should only drink bottled water while in the air, Anton Radchenko said the main reason is that "in-flight tap water systems are rarely cleaned.”

He said: “So, when you ask for a glass of tap water, hot chocolate, or a cuppa, you're potentially drinking from dirty pipes."

"While planes do carry drinking water, it can be sourced from any pickup points on that plane's route and it can be stored for long periods which inevitably means that the water quality is reduced”, added Radchenko.

Therefore, it isn’t known where in the world that water has come from.

The Mirror reports that although airlines are "required to adhere to stringent regulations regarding water quality and run water tests regularly, it doesn't mean "serious contamination" can't take place.

If you drink contaminated water on a plane, you could be at risk of becoming ill unless which can be particularly concerning for those with underlying health conditions or a weakened immune system.

Flying in the air increases the risk of dehydration (Image: Canva)

Travelling by plane increases the risk of dehydration

However, it’s important to remember that you should still drink bottled water when flying because this increases dehydration.

Radchenko said: “Flying increases the risk of dehydration. So, it's important to keep up your water intake.

"But drinking poor quality water can be worse than not drinking enough. Bringing bottled water is always safer.

"And remember – alcohol is NOT a good substitution! It may feel good in the moment, but it will really dehydrate you. Which is bad for your health and bad for your holiday!"