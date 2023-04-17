Proper Manchester has reported that part of the arrangements will be held at Port Lympne Safari Park close to his home in Kent.

O'Grady was a regular guest at the site and would sometimes judge competitions there.

After his death was announced late last month, the park issued a statement on social media: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Paul O’Grady — a local supporter of Port Lympne and the work we do. We were incredibly grateful to have had him visit us.”

Proper Manchester added: "Reports suggest there will be a service held at a nearby church, before a celebration of the entertainer’s life is held at the park, surrounded by the animals he loved."

Paul O'Grady passed away at the age of 67 at the end of March 2023 (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

Paul O'Grady's cause of death confirmed

On Saturday, April 15 it was confirmed that O’Grady had died from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

The presenter has openly spoken about his battle with heart disease after facing three heart attacks before he was 65.

The death certificate also showed that a friend of O’Grady, Joan Marshrons registered the death six days after his passing.

Following the beloved presenter's death, his partner Andre Portasio shared a touching statement.

He said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

O’Grady and Portasio were married during a low-key wedding ceremony in 2017.