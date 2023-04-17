Mr McGinn’s body was found in a woodland near Monmouth on April 14, his body has now been formally identified.

Initially Mr McGinn had been reported as missing to police on Tuesday 11 April at around 1pm, and the 30-year-old's disappearance prompted police to launch a missing persons appeal amid concerns for his welfare.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “His death is not being treated as suspicious and our thoughts remain with his family at this time.”

The force has notified Mr McGinn’s family.

Stewart McGinn jailed after death of elderly woman

Back in 2022, Stewart McGinn, then 29, fled the scene after knocking down 79-year-old Jane Stone in Monmouth the previous summer.

The retired teacher never recovered from the force of the impact and died in hospital four days later after suffering a fractured skull.

McGinn had mounted the pavement on his mountain bike and was cycling “very fast” after cutting a corner before hitting his victim head on.

The incident happened just before 10pm on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Prosecutor James Wilson said: “The defendant lied to the police when he said he had stopped to help the victim.”

McGinn had no lights on his bike and the rear brakes weren’t working.

He later handed himself in to the police after he saw an appeal for information in the Argus, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

McGinn, of Troy Way, Monmouth, pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.

McGinn was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for two years and six months.