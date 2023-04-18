Sophie Shuttleworth’s life changed forever in July 2022 when she put into an induced coma for three and a half weeks at The Grange University Hospital and was left “fighting for her life.”

The 31-year-old thought she had sun stoke as she was being violently sick and “had the worst headache” of her life.

Sophie two days before she fell ill (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

On July 22 Sophie was put into an induced coma for three and a half weeks at the ITU unit at The Grange University Hospital.

Sophie said: “Once I'd come around from the coma, I realised I was totally paralysed, not even my eye balls could move and, due to the tracheostomy, I also had no voice.

“It was a horrendously scary time for me as I hadn't just watched myself, as my family did go through the toughest stage of my fight, so I just kept thinking I was going to die when in reality I was thankfully out of the woods.

Sophie in hospital (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

“Even though it had been nearly a month of touch and go for my family, watching me unsure of when I would wake up and how I would be effected by this situation, it was as if this had happened over night for me as I fell asleep with what I assumed was sun stroke and woke up paralysed.”

Sophie, a beautician at Newport salon MJS Hair and Beaty, was in ITU for 94 days.

Currently at University Hospital Llandough Spinal Injury Unit, the beautician would spell out words to her family on a board with letters in a way to communicate with them.

Sophie, who is now able to speak, said: “The illness I had has attacked my spinal cord and left it with three legions which are stopping signals from my brain getting to my body, C5 and below.

“Hopefully with my determination and hard work I can get my independence back as much as possible and get back to living my life, as at the moment I feel I'm living someone else's with mine on hold.

Sophie's 31st birthday in ITU at The Grange gardens (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

“I’d like to thank my family and my auntie Brenda for getting me the help I needed so quickly and Becky from the outreach time at The Grange.”

Sophie has started a GoFundMe page to help make adaptions to her home, get a cycle attachment for her wheelchair so that she can get around independently over various terrain.

The 31-year-old also hopes the money could be put toward private rehab sessions at Hobbs in Bristol.

The beautician is currently at the University Hospital Llandough Spinal Injury Unit (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

Sophie said: "I really didn't want to ask for help with fundraising but I've been spurred on by friends and family who would like to help me get my life back, the one I've so desperately fought to keep.

"In doing so we shall spread the word about spinal cord injuries as this isn't something I ever thought would happen to me."

Family and friends of Sophie came together for her birthday (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

Robbie Shuttleworth, Sophie’s brother will be climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24hours on July 29 with 13 other friends to raise funds for his sister.

Carl Barnett, friend of Sophie's who will be participating in the climb, said: "We are all best friends from playing rugby for Pill Harriers since we were 12 years old. We have all since retired.

"We are having a launch photo with Sophie on Wednesday 19th April at Pill Harriers Rugby Club at 6pm for our social media and go fund me page to go live. We are hoping to raise in excess of £10k to double her original intended target.

"Her story is remarkable and her mental resilience is inspiring, by sharing her story across South Wales will be a huge incentive to her and us to promote the tough challenge."

