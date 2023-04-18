The owners of Dyffryn Farm in Henllys, Cwmbran wanted to place a single shepherd’s hut-style unit on an agricultural field and create a parking area for tourists staying there.

But Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department said the holiday let, which would be outside of any development boundary, would be “entirely car-dependent for its visitors to reach basic facilities within the duration of their stay”.

Planning officer Tom Braithwaite said it therefore couldn’t be considered sustainable and though there is a policy to support new tourism proposals they should be “within active travel or public transport routes as to reduce new car-dependent development”.

He said “the small economic benefit of the singular, tourist proposal” in the “isolated location” couldn’t justify departing from the policy.