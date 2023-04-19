Shane Hamilton, who had never been in trouble with the law before, spent the night in a cell following the incident in Newport city centre.

The 48-year-old had been told to put his hands behind his back by officers so they could cuff him.

But matters “escalated” because he couldn’t do so because he suffers with “fairly serious arthritis", his lawyer said.

Andrew Twomlow told Newport Magistrates’ Court how a member of the public had filmed the incident and told his client he was being “mistreated” by the police.

His lawyer suggested that it might have been more sensible for them to have given the defendant a caution rather than arresting and later charging him.

Hamilton had two sets of handcuffs placed on him.

An officer had called for back up when the defendant was arguing with his wife outside Tiny Rebel on High Street following an incident inside the pub.

Hamilton’s arrest lasted around 20 minutes after it had started at around 11.35pm on Friday, March 31, prosecutor Harry Dickens said.

“Members of the public were present and they were visibly alarmed and distressed,” he added.

“The defendant appeared drunk and unsteady on his feet.

“He was under the influence of alcohol.”

The defendant was released from custody at 9am the following morning.

Hamilton, of The Uplands, Rogerstone, Newport pleaded guilty to a public order offence by using threatening/abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

“The defendant very much regrets what happened,” Mr Twomlow said.

“He was arguing with his wife of 24 years outside a pub and it was an unfortunate incident.

“They are still together and they have never been happier.”

Hamilton was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.