The 19-year-old man from Newport, was taken University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff where he later died.

His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash involved one car: a blue Vauxhall Corsa at around 3am on Saturday 15 April.

Gwent Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV, or motorists with dashcam, to contact us.

“Anyone with details can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300119935.

“You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111.”