A man has been found dead in Newport today, police have confirmed.
The 49-year-old was found unresponsive in Mission Court, Newport, at around 10.20am on Monday 17 April.
The Welsh Ambulance Service who attended the scene alongside Gwent Police confirmed that the man had died.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.
