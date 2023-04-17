The driver tried to avoid the police, officers later found the car and the driver.

The driver was reported for failing to stop and document offences.

The car was also seized.

Last week the force seized a “stolen” quad bike in Picton Street, Caerphilly.

The bike was reportedly being ridden in an anti-social manner through Rhymney and Pontlottyn.

Police enquiries are still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101 quoting log reference 2300116605.