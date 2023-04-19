JACK PAYNE, 21, of Purcell Square, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the Grove Park roundabout on September 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORGAN PARRY, 20, of Pant Y Mynydd, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Beaufort Hill on November 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATIE-JAYNE JENKINS, 23, of Dean Court, Henllys, Cwmbran must pay £266 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the B4591 on October 5, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMILY SAMUEL, 44, of Withy Walk, Magor, Monmouthshire must pay £1,040 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 on October 19, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SEAN MICHAEL PAUL MORTIMER, 27, of Dol Fran, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile phone on Bedwas Road on October 9, 2022.

He must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEXANDRA POWELL, 35, of Lilian Grove, Glyncoed, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on College Road on August 6, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LAUREN REYNOLDS, 26, of Penllwyn Close, Gelli-Haf, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £277 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road on October 21, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALEXANDER RONALD MEECH, 28, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding an e-scooter without insurance on Star Street, Cwmbran on November 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL SMITH, 27, of Church Wood Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 at Skew Fields in Pontypool on October 8, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAZA ALI OMER, 22, of Griffin Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on November 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CURTIS BEN GRIFFITHS, 28, of Snatchwood Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 at Skew Fields on September 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CATHRYN OWEN, 33, of Wordsworth Road, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 at Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on October 26, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

WAYNE GRADY, 43, of Tabor Road, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 at Skew Fields in Pontypool on October 7, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON SALTER, 52, of Brynfedw, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £335 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 at Newport Road, Trethomas on October 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.