Alfy Watkins was sent to a young offender institution for 30 weeks following a series of offences, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 19-year-old of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon admitted sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message by public communication network, being drunk and disorderly and failing to surrender after being bailed.

These offences took place in Newport on March 26 and April 11.

His offending put Watkins in breach of a six-month suspended sentence for assaulting an emergency worker in Blaenavon on December 30 last year.

That involved spitting at a police officer in an alcohol-fuelled attack.

The court heard that during the public communication network incident, the teenager had “shouted obscene language towards control room operators”.