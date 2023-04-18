Emergency services were called to an accident on the M4 between junction 36 and 37 yesterday at around 2.30pm where a Mercedes Sprinter van had collided with the central reservation.

The incident resulted in the M4 westbound near Bridgend being closed for nearly eight hours.

South Wales Police revealed this morning that a 44-year-old Cardiff man had been killed in the incident.

"The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. The motorway reopened at around 10.30pm.

"Motorists are thanked for their patience and understanding during the road closure."

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage to please get in contact quoting reference number 2300122673.