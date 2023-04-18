Have you considered a Welsh name?

The Welsh Government has you covered, having compiled a list of the most popular Welsh baby names, along with their meanings, for you to consider.

Most popular Welsh names for girls

Alys

The Welsh version of the English name, Alice.

Angharad

Angharad means 'much loved'.

Beca

Beca comes from the Biblical name, Rebeca.

Bethan

Bethan is a version of Bet (Elisabeth).

Carys

The name Carys comes from the word 'caru' (to love). It could be a version of the name Ceridwen.

Catrin

The name Catrin is a version of the name Catherine.

Ceri

Ceri can be the name of a boy or girl. It is also a version of the name Ceridwen and means 'loved' or 'poet'.

Ceri is the name of a river in Ceredigion and there's a village called Porth Ceri in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Efa

Efa is a biblical name from the Old Testament. It’s a translation of the name Eva and a version of Evie and Evelyn.

The name means 'alive'.

Elin

Elin is a version of the name 'Elen' or 'Helen'. It comes from the Greek word for very bright.

Erin

Erin is one of the Welsh names for Ireland.

Ffion

The name Ffion comes from the Gaelic, fionn, which means fair or white.

Gwen

The feminine form of Gwyn meaning ‘white, fair and blessed’. Also a short version of the names Gwenno, Gwenllian a Gwenan.

Heledd

The name of a popular princess in the 7th century.

Lowri

Lowri is the Welsh version of the English name Laura.

Lowri was the mother of Bishop William Morgan, who translated the Bible into Welsh in the sixteenth century.

Mari

The Welsh version of Mary and means 'bitter'.

Megan

The name Megan is a version of Marged (Margaret).

Nia

Nia means 'bright'.

The name became popular following the success of T Gwynn Jones' lyrical 'awdl', Tir na n-Og, which was published in 1916.

The 'awdl' is based on an old Irish legend, where the poet Osian falls in love with Nia Ben Aur.

Rhian

The name Rhian means 'maiden'.

Rhiannon

Rhiannon was the wife of Pwyll and the mother of Pryderi in the first branch of the Mabinogi.

The name may be derived from Rigantona, who was a Celtic goddess.

Sara

Sara means lady or princess in Hebrew. It is the Welsh version of Sarah.

Siân

The Welsh version of Jane.

Sioned

Sioned is a version of the name Siân. The English version is Janet.

The name means 'God's gift'.

The Welsh Government has come up with a list if the top 45 most popular Welsh baby names. (Image: Getty Images)

Most popular Welsh names for boys

Aled

Aled is a river in Denbighshire, while Tudur Aled was one of Wales' most famous poets in the fifteenth century.

The meaning of the name is 'offspring'.

Cai

The name Cai comes from the Latin, Caius and the meaning of the name is 'to rejoice'.

Cai was one of King Arthur's knights.

Carwyn

The name Carwyn means loved and blessed.

Dafydd

Dafydd was a popular name in the Middle Ages.

Dafydd ap Gwilym was the most famous poet of the period, and Dafydd ap Gruffudd was the brother of Llywelyn ap Gruffudd, the last prince of Wales.

The name comes from the Hebrew word for friend, and the English version is David.

Dylan

Dylan means 'son of the sea'.

Elis

The Welsh version of the English name, Ellis, which means 'kind' and 'benevolent'.

Emyr

The name Emyr means king.

Gareth

The name Gareth could be a version of Geraint. Geraint was the hero of a legend in the middle ages. The name can also mean 'civilised'.

Gethin

Rhys Gethin was one of Owain Glyndwr's knights in the fourteenth century.

The meaning of Gethin is 'dark'.

Gruffudd

A popular medieval ruler name.

Harri

Welsh spelling of Harry, which is a version of Henry. It originally comes from the Latin name, Henricus.

Ieuan

The name Ieuan comes from the Latin, Iohannes. The English equivalent is Evan or John.

Iwan

Iwan means 'God's gift'.

It is a version of Ifan and Ioan, which comes from the Latin name, Iohannes. English versions are Evan or John.

Jac

A translation of the name Jack and the name means 'God is gracious'.

Marc

Welsh version of the English name Mark. He was one of the disciples of Jesus Christ.

Osian

Osian was a poet in Irish folklore.

The meaning of the name is 'little deer'.

Owain

'Well-born' and 'young warrior' is the meaning of the name Owain.

Owain Glyndŵr was a national hero and was the founder of the last Welsh Parliament in the fourteenth century.

He led a revolt against the English.

No child should go without.



With the cost-of-living rising, we know the cost of school essentials such as meals, uniform and other kit can add up.



You could be entitled to support - check your eligibility here 👇https://t.co/SjgijNlyFE pic.twitter.com/3iTUkFaHnk — Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) April 14, 2023

Owen

A modern form of the name Owain.

Rhodri

Rhodri Fawr was king of Gwynedd, Powys and the Deheubarth in the ninth century.

The meaning of the name is 'ruler' or 'king'.

Rhys

Rhys ap Gruffudd was lord of south west Wales in the twelfth century.

The name Rhys means 'ardent' or 'enthusiastic'.

Siôn

Siôn Cent was a poet in the fifteenth century, and Twm Siôn Cati was a character similar to Robin Hood in Welsh folk lore. T

he English version of Siôn is John.

Steffan

The name Steffan comes from the Greek word for 'crown'.

Steffan was the first Christian martyr, and his feast day is celebrated on December 26.

The English translation is Stephen.

Tomos

The meaning of Tomos is 'twin'.

Tomos was one of the disciples of Jesus Christ. The English version is Thomas.