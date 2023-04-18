Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how Joshua Meredith, 23, was stopped by police in an Audi A3 on Abergavenny’s Merthyr Road last week on April 14.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified which put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He also admitted driving without insurance.

Meredith, of Hereford Road, Abergavenny is due to be sentenced at the crown court on May 2.

He was granted unconditional bail.