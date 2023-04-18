A DRIVER has been banned for speeding at 80mph in a 40mph zone.

Curtis Essery, 27, from Newport was caught while at the wheel of a Mercedes CLA car on the city’s A4810 on November 18 last year.

He was disqualified from driving for 56 days after he admitted speeding following his appearance before Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.

Essery was fined £120 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.