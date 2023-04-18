On May 4, 2022, police raided Maes Yr Ysgol, the property of Phillip Parfit, who they believed was in possession of indecent images of children.

When Parfit, 69, got the knock, he knew what it was and pointed officers to his phone, which was seized along with two laptops and a digital camera.

Parfit had an extraordinary number of indecent images of children on his devices, including in the most serious category A, and extreme pornographic images involving animals.

A man who fell into the darkest depression

At Cardiff Crown Court, on Friday 14, when Parfit was sentenced, he was described as being the full carer of his wife – a duty he performed for well over a decade.

It was in 2013 that Parfit’s world was turned upside down. He lost his wife and his parents in the space of 12 months.

This, combined with growing isolation, drove Parfit to what the judge, recorder Greg Bull KC,described as behaviour most people could not fathom.

On sentencing, Mr Bull said: “On May 2, 2022, police carried out a raid on your home and examined various electronic equipment you owned. They discovered a horrific set of still images and movies of a disgraceful type that went towards the depths.”

It was noted in Parfit’s mitigation that he was suffering severe depression at the time and doctor’s recommendations on the case ceded that a depression of Parfit’s nature can alter the way a person behaves.

Mr Bull acknowledged this on sentencing.

“The doctor is probably right that you were suffering from a deep depression and you were warped in judgement.”

However, Mr Bull still condemned Parfit’s behaviour.

“Most people could not fathom how you stoop to such degrading behaviour,” said Mr Bull. “One (piece of material) is absolutely disgusting.”

Parfit, who pleaded guilty to nine counts of being in possession of indecent images at Cardiff Crown Court on January 19, was given a total of two years in prison suspended for two years.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

All material seized was placed under a destruction order.

