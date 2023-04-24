Managing director Peter James, of the internationally renowned business which operates in almost every corner of the world from its headquarters in Gold Tops, Newport, is a staunch supporter of the awards.

His business Cintec, which specialises in retrofitted patented anchoring and reinforcing systems and also has a factory in Cwmbran, Waterwall, making reinforced fabric products for military and emergency service use, has grown internationally and expanded its product range considerably over almost 40 years.

Constantly innovating and developing, Cintec understands the importance of education and learning has played as it has tackled challenging, intricate and work of almost unimaginable importance on many of the world’s most iconic buildings, including Buckingham Palace, the White House and even the pyramids in Egypt.

Prestige projects include work on all the Royal palaces including Windsor Castle after the great fire, cathedrals, churches, listed buildings and monuments of every description.

The Canadian Parliament Building and the NSA Building in Baltimore have also been 'saved' by Cintec.

And arguably the most famous work carried out by the firm was in Egypt.

Cintec saved Pharaonic structures such as the “Step Pyramid”, the first high-rise structure in the world dating back some 4,600 years together with The Red Pyramid and restoration work at Luxor, Karnak, temples, mosques and monasteries with work programmed next at the Bent Pyramid.

Structural engineer Mr James, recognised for the range and multitude of achievements over the years with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the South Wales Argus Business Awards in 2022, is enthusiastic in his continuing support for the South Wales Argus awards.

He said: "I have always thought that local companies should be seen to support good causes and provide a connect to the community and publicity for the sponsor."

A graduate of the former Newport College of Further Education Mr James, who believes in the power and inestimable value of education and lifelong learning, said: "International companies should be in the forefront supporting the culture of education. As an island nation we must promote and develop our industries to compete with the world. Education is the first step on the ladder of knowledge."

Mr James, who served in the Royal Naval Reserves as an ordinary seaman, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander 17 years later founded Cintec in 1984.

He said: "It is important from every aspect that the community, education, teachers and pupils, believe that we in industry support them and consider them of value to industry and Wales.

"Education, particularly my time spent in Newport College of Further Education in the late 50s and early 60s, was extremely important to my development.

"The thirst for knowledge throughout my life has always been a driving force to achieve more."

Encouraging other businesses and organisations to follow his lead and support the awards Mr James said: "Success breeds success and I hope that I am joined by many more local businesses waving the Newport flag."