Research conducted by fitness firm Bulk.com analysed the cities and towns in the UK where people are most interested in becoming healthy.

Using 27 search terms related to health and fitness, the study combined average monthly searches in 62 cities and large towns to reveal the monthly searches per 100,000 people in that area.

For the most part, the most searched for term was ‘gyms near me’.

Which cities are least interested in being healthy?





Newport ranked at the very bottom.

Despite a huge new gym having recently opened in the city centre and the ABP Newport Wales marathon taking place on Sunday, it was last place for the city.

With an average of just 255 searches per 100,000 people, the Welsh city was found to be the area least interested in being healthy in the UK.

Other members of the bottom ten included East Kilbride, Wakefield, Derry, Lancaster, Winchester, Doncaster, Carlisle, Chelmsford and Dundee.

Which cities are most interested in being healthy?





At the other end of the scale, Bristol ranked top of the healthy study.

Bristol had the most searches per 100,000 people (5,636) over the last 12 months for terms related to health and fitness, making them the city most interested in being healthy in the UK.

The top ten also included Manchester, Reading, Norwich, Cambridge, Salford, Preston, Birmingham and Liverpool.

A representative from Bulk.com said: “Every month, there are thousands of searches for terms related to health and fitness in the UK.

"This research offers a fascinating insight into where those searches are predominantly coming from and ultimately highlights where in the UK people are most interested in living a healthy and active lifestyle.

“Seeking a healthy lifestyle is the first step to improving not only your physical health currently and for the future, but is a great step in supporting your mental wellbeing through exercise and healthy choices.”