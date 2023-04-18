The Port had run previous pop-ups in Friars Walk around Christmas, and had returned to the shopping centre on Wednesday, February 22.

At the time of opening, full-time traders at The Port included:

E Designs - jewellery and gifts;

Sharon McKinley Designs - crystals;

P and P Possibilities - hand-crafted frames and novelty sweets;

Charmed I'm Sure - hand-made jewellery and jewellery repairs;

Cakes and Bakes - traditional home-made cakes;

Rainbow and Sunshine Gifts - garden items;

Quirky Finds - not-on-the-high-street quirky gifts;

Chupacabra - taxidermy.

Organiser Green Top Events told the Argus at the time it was "very excited that Friars Walk have given [it] the opportunity to trade".

However, it was not to be, as a social media post uploaded yesterday outlined Green Top Events' decision to bring business to an end.

The post read: "We were offered an opportunity to run The Port throughout the year, we were all excited about this adventure.

"However after the first two months, we are not making enough money to warrant remaining open throughout the year."

When will The Port pop-up be closing?





Organisers Green Top Events have confirmed that "with a heavy heart we we will be closing on May 27".

However, it may not be a total exit from Newport as they teased a possible return.

"Hopefully we will be back for Christmas and possibly for a pop-up during the summer. Watch this space," they wrote.