The Pod in Newport, BrewStone, Swansea and Brewhouse and Kitchen, Cardiff, have been named among Design My Night's top 50 Best Beer Gardens In The UK.

The top 50 list comes as we enter spring, the days begin to get longer and we start to see more sunshine - the ideal conditions for a pint or two in a picturesque beer garden.

Describing the best beer garden's list, the Design My Night website said: "The UK's cobbled corners and vast green landscapes aren't its only treasures.

"Bringing you beaut boozers up and down the country, we're filling this list with all things special about the UK beer garden.

"From stunning views and secret spots to crisp cold pints in the sunshine, we're celebrating what it means to have a drink outside."

The best beer gardens in Wales

Design My Night named three pubs in Wales among the best beer gardens in the UK:

BrewStone, Swansea

Brewhouse and Kitchen, Cardiff

The Pod, Newport

What Design My Night said about the south Wales beer gardens

The Pod

"Feeling like a VIP? Get yourself booked into this exclusive NY-inspired drinking and dining destination.

"The POD also offers an unparalleled private dining experience for you and your group, complete with cocktails, bites to eat and pretty surroundings."

BrewStone

"BrewStone doesn't just have a beer garden, but a rooftop one at that.

"This Swansea hotspot will have you coming to catch some rays on the terrace, but staying to soak up the range of craft pints on offer."

Brewhouse and Kitchen

"If you're hunting for great places to drink outside in Cardiff, Sutton Coldfield or Worthing, it's hard to beat Brewhouse & Kitchen for space.

"The venue's gorgeous beer garden boasts pretty tables and fire pits, which are perfect for a relaxing afternoon in the company of pals, pints and juicy burgers."