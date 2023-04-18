It’s been 36 years since The Christians burst onto the scene in 1987 and their album of the same name still remains Island Records' highest selling debut album from a debut artist.

Hits for the band include Forgotten Town, Hooverville, When The Fingers Point, Ideal World and Born Again.

The band are enjoying a huge resurgence with bookings in Europe and the UK including an extensive UK tour ‘special guesting’ with Belinda Carlisle as well as a 22-date tour this autumn with Level 42.

The band were huge in late 1980s/early 90s getting called upon to open huge stadiums for names like James Brown and Fleetwood Mac to bump up the numbers. Their second album Colour went to number one knocking Phil Collins off the top spot in the process.

Fast forward to 2023 and they still sound and look incredible with 6ft 4in lead singer Garry Christian’s scouse wit and between song banter being nearly as entertaining as the songs themselves.

The rest of the band include most of Liverpool’s finest musicians and having played together for many years the band are super-tight and provide Garry Christian with the perfect comfy setting to perform at his best.

The band perform a 90-minute set including all their hits listed above and any other favourites such as Harvest for the World, What’s in a Word, Father, The Bottle and many more.

To book tickets to see The Christians at The Riverfront on Saturday, April 22, starting at 7.30pm, contact the box office on 01633 656757.