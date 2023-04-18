Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle brought a musical twist to the viral trend.

The daily online game, which Spotify took over five months after it started gaining popularity with social media users. lets users guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify acquired Heardle in July 2022. (PA) (Image: Lauren Hurley/ PA)

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

When the streaming giant acquired the game, it told fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

Additionally, the game went one step further by letting players expand their music tastes by clicking on the track and adding it straight to their Spotify playlist.

When is Spotify shutting down Heardle?





However, Spotify has now released a statement informing fans: "After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle."

The musical intro game will no longer be available from May 5.

Users have been told to save their Heardle stats by taking a screenshot before May 4 since they will not be able to access them after this point.

Fans have been flooding social media with their thoughts following the announcement.

One person wrote:"Why do you have to take away something that can’t possibly be that expensive to maintain and brings joy to millions of people??

"There were so many possibilities that you could have done with this site and yet you choose this?? I don’t understand #Heardle."

A second user chimed in: "Well #Heardle has made me sad. I love playing this."

While a third posted: "No bc why are they getting rid of heardle I LOVE IT."