People going out for a meal want to ensure they're getting a great experience without breaking the bank, and many may opt for independent businesses over big chains.

We recently put a shout-out on Facebook asking our readers for their favourite independent restaurants – here are nine suggestions in Torfaen.

Please note this list is not all inclusive and is based on recommendations from our readers while factoring in TripAdvisor ratings (accurate at the time of publication).

Amici D’Italia (Pontypool):

Amici D’Italia, at Forge Hammer in Pontypool, is an Italian restaurant which was recommended by numerous readers.

Amici D’Italia has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #10 of 43 restaurants in Pontypool listed on the website.

One reviewer wrote:

“Staff are very polite and engaging without being overbearing. Food ordered and arrived in good time. Portion size is fabulous… Food was lovely and we will be returning".

Another guest described it as their “favourite restaurant” offering “delicious” food with “perfect” service.

Butterflies Bar & Kitchen (Blaenavon):

Butterflies Bar & Kitchen, on Queen Street in Blaenavon, proved popular with many suggesting it, including one reader who claimed that it’s “so good… [they] struggle to get a table there now”.

Butterflies Bar & Kitchen has a five rating on TripAdvisor and is rated the number one restaurant in Blaenavon on the website.

It has been praised for “excellent” service and “friendly staff” along with “gorgeous food… not skimping on size”. Another review complimented the “wonderful atmosphere” and the “out of this world” food.

The Lion Hotel (Blaenavon):

The Lion Hotel & Restaurant, on Broad Street in Blaenavon, is reader recommended with the venue also boasting a 2018 AA rosette for culinary excellence.

The Lion Hotel & Restaurant has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated the number two restaurant in Blaenavon on the website.

One reviewer said they “thoroughly enjoyed” their visit after opting for the venue due to its “convenience, ambience, and good food”.

Another diner described their experience as “first class” mentioning the “exceptionally clean and cosy” atmosphere and promptness of service. They continued:

“The plates were hot, food was fresh, service was friendly and prompt and the quality of the food was incredible. Worth every penny.”

Maggie’s Café (Cwmbran):

Maggie’s Café, in Cwmbran Centre, was also suggested by readers as a great independent food venue. It has a five rating on TripAdvisor, although this is only based on two reviews.

One praised the “very tasty food” and “friendly staff” while the other agreed and wrote that it is their “favourite place to go” for food.

Mount Pleasant Inn (Cwmbran):

Mount Pleasant Inn, on Wesley Street in Cwmbran, was also suggested by readers with one describing the food as “tasty, homemade with care, and amazing value for money”.

Mount Pleasant Inn has a four rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #11 of 70 restaurants in Cwmbran on the website, with plenty of praise for the venue’s Sunday lunch.

One visitor wrote:

"Presented well and tastes even better... The team are always welcoming and nothing is ever too much trouble."

The Muddy Toad at the Lower New Inn:

The Muddy Toad at the Lower New Inn is rated number one of 43 restaurants in Pontypool on TripAdvisor with a 4.5 rating on the website.

One visitor wrote:

“Excellent food... Our server was outstanding, great knowledge of food and drink and a pleasure to meet. Great personality 5* service and food. Highly recommended.”

Another praised the “beautiful” food which “impressed” them while visiting.

The Open Hearth (Pontypool):

The Open Hearth, on Wern Road in Pontypool, is a pub and restaurant offering picturesque views of the canal.

The Open Hearth has a four rating on TripAdvisor and is rated the #12 of 43 restaurants in Pontypool on the website.

One guest, visiting during Easter weekend, sang praises for the “top notch” food at “one of [their]… favourite places to visit” adding that there’s plenty of kid friendly space outside.

Another visitor described their food as “brilliant, plentiful, and clearly home cooked” adding that they would “100 per cent recommend” and would return.

Sharkbite Burgers (Cwmbran):

Sharkbite Burgers, at Grange Industrial Estate, was opened by a Torfaen couple in 2022 with an eventful year since. It is popular among burger fans.

Although the restaurant is not listed on TripAdvisor it has a five rating on Facebook based on more than 100 reviews.

A recent visitor wrote:

“Visited Sharkbite last week and I can honestly say it's the best burger I've ever had. We will definitely be coming back for another burger soon!”

Another praised the venue for “one of the best burgers” they had ever tasted.

The Queen Inn (Cwmbran):

The Queen Inn, on Upper Cwmbran Road, has proven popular among some with the venue boasting an entirely vegan menu.

It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated second of 70 restaurants in Cwmbran on the website.

A recent visitor was “apprehensive” due to not being vegan but found the food was “superb and thoroughly delicious”.

Another enjoyed a “fantastic” meal from the extensive menu” and praised the “spot on” texture of “fake meat” along with the “generous portion sizes” and “super friendly” staff.