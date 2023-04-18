The hit show will play a nine-week season at the WMC's Donald Gordon Theatre from November 26, 2024 to January 25, 2025.

Tickets will go on sale from Autumn 2023 – and you could be among the first to know when by signing up for news at wmc.org.uk/email

The Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 where it continues to play to sell-out houses and is currently booking until March 2, 2024.

The production continues to play to record breaking houses on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, throughout North America, in Toronto, Australia and Germany with forthcoming seasons in New Zealand an International tour also planned.

A new company for the UK and Ireland tour is currently being assembled from more than 3,000 hopeful artists. The cast for the UK and Ireland tour will be announced soon.

Graeme Farrow, Wales Millennium Centre’s artistic director, said: "We know just how long people have had to wait for it, but now we know: next Christmas our Donald Gordon Theatre will finally be the room where it happens. What better way for us to celebrate our 20th anniversary?

"The story of Alexander Hamilton has taken the world by storm, so there was no way we could say no to this. I hope you'll buy your tickets and meet me inside."

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

Featuring a score which blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical which has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.