On Thursday, April 27, at 7.30pm a film of the exhibition will be screened at the Drill Hall in Chepstow.

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is currently staging the largest Vermeer exhibition in history - it will never be repeated.

Tickets are now sold out, making Exhibition on Screen’s Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition now the only way to see it.

The documentary invites audiences to a private viewing of the exhibition on the big screen, accompanied by the director of the Rijksmuseum and the curators of the show.

This exhibition is the largest devoted exclusively to the “master of light”, with 28 of his 35 known works from countries all over the world. Never have so many Vermeer masterpieces been brought together in one place.

One of the great Dutch Masters, Johannes Vermeer (1632-1675) lived and worked in Delft. His work is best known for his tranquil, introverted indoor scenes, his unprecedented use of bright, colourful light and his convincing illusionism. Luxurious fabrics and dangling pearls make his masterpieces a feast for the eyes not to be missed.

Exhibition on Screen films are brought to the Drill Hall by, and in support of, MonLife Heritage Museums. Tickets can be booked online now at www.drillhallchepstow.co.uk