The Clubcard app, which acts as a digital version of its physical loyalty card, was closed by the retailer on April 18.

The major supermarket announced last month that it would be retiring the app after it closed the Pay+ free payment mobile app on February 27.

What does the new Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app offer?





The revamped Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app will combine all the features of the scrapped version including:

Customers will now be able to pay, look at their points balance, spend their Clubcard vouchers, check the stock of their favourite products at their local stores and get a grocery delivery in one, convenient place.

Will my Clubcard points be saved as Tesco scraps app?





When you download the new app, your points will be automatically moved over to the new Grocery & Clubcard app.

If you don't download the app, the points will remain in your account.

Sign up for Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app

Shoppers are being encouraged to download the free revamped app to avoid being caught out at the checkout.

It is available on both Apple and Android.

What to do if you have the Clubcard app

Those who already use the original Clubcard app won't need to sign up again.

You can press ‘Download or open the app’ in the app banner straight from the Clubcard app.

This will automatically move your account to the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app and you'll be able to use your Clubcard as normal immediately.

Speaking to Which?, a Tesco spokesperson said the new app would be "the easiest way" to get the most out of what Clubcard has to offer.

They added: "With the combined power of Clubcard Prices, coupons, vouchers, alongside our reward partner codes, Clubcard is the best way to get value at Tesco, and our Grocery and Clubcard app is the easiest way to make the most of all your Clubcard has to offer.

"You can avoid getting caught out at the checkout by downloading and switching to the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app.

"You won’t lose any points, vouchers or coupons, as these will still be available in the new app or via your online account."

The changes will also not affect 'Tesco Clubcard Pay+' debit card holders, or those with a 'Clubcard Plus' subscription.

Tesco slashes value of Clubcard points

The news comes after another major change for Clubcard customers was announced as Tesco slashes the value of its Clubcard points.

Currently, Clubcard customers can triple the value of points when they spend at one of more than 100 'Reward Partners' which include Pizza Express, Disney+, Hotels.com and more.

The change will see shoppers only able to double their points rather than triple them meaning that they will get less for their money.

The change to your Clubcard points will come into effect on June 14, 2023 so get that date down in your diary.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Clubcard unlocks the best value from Tesco - from thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices, to money off your groceries and fuel, or accessing double the value of your vouchers with more than 100 Clubcard Reward Partners.

"Millions of people tap their Tesco Clubcard every time they shop, benefiting from access to more than 8,000 weekly deals on Clubcard Prices.

"And with potential savings of up to £351 a year, more people than ever before are making the most of the immediate value that Tesco Clubcard offers.

"We are making a change to how members can use their vouchers with our Reward Partners, but they will still be able to unlock great value in the same range of ways as before."