The Prince of Wales will tour homes in Hill Street as part of the launch of his Homewards project to make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated".

He has chosen Newport as one of six target areas for the five-year project, pledging up to £500,000 funding for "locally-led" work to eradicate rough-sleeping, sofa surfing, and other forms of temporary accommodation.

Housing association Linc Cymru opened the 12 one-person apartments in Hill Street in late September, and each home has now been occupied.

The two-storey building was nearly entirely put together in a factory, and then lifted into place by a crane, on the site of a former car park which the firm has leased from Newport City Council.

Each home is designed with insulation and efficiency in mind, and solar panels on the roof generate electricity for the residents.

The pioneering project has been nominated for several industry awards and there is a real belief the emphasis on energy efficiency could help Wales achieve government climate change goals.

Linc said it was “thrilled with how well our tenants have settled into their new homes in Hill Street”.

“The transformation from car parking spaces to high quality, energy efficient homes is significant,” the firm added. “The development shows how the creation of new homes using innovative build techniques can transform the lives of people in need of a permanent place to call home.”

Louise Attwood, executive director of property and commercial at Linc, said: “We are delighted that Hill Street House is providing a safe place to live and flourish, because everyone deserves a home they can be proud of.

“The partnership with Newport City Council and the Welsh Government enabled this project to be delivered, providing much needed high-quality, affordable homes for local people.

“We are committed to working with councils to help tackle the lack of affordable homes across Wales.”

Following the success at Hill Street in Newport, Linc said it would now look for “more opportunities to develop homes that meet government net zero targets, work towards a sustainable future and help tackle the housing crisis in Wales”.